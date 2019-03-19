Eric Church, Brandi Carlile, Dan + Shay to Perform at 2019 ACM Awards

A second round of performers for the upcoming ACM Awards telecast has just been announced by the Academy of Country Music. In addition to Dierks Bentley and the reunited duo of Brooks & Dunn, the event will include recent multiple Grammy winner Brandi Carlile, along with Eric Church, Kelly Clarkson, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line and Ashley McBryde. Duo Dan + Shay join the lineup as this year’s most-nominated artist, tied with Chris Stapleton for six awards.

Previously announced performers for the live gala include Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton and George Strait. ACM host Reba McEntire and Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award honoree Jason Aldean will also take the stage to perform, with additional acts and presenters being revealed in the coming weeks. The addition of Carlile, an Americana and country crossover star, suggests she may be duetting with Morris — she guests on the song “Common” on Morris’ new album Girl.

It’s already been an eventful week for Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, who will resume their Las Vegas residency with McEntire this summer. On Monday, the duo was announced as one of three inductees into the Country Music Hall of Fame, along with comic performer Ray Stevens and RCA executive Jerry Bradley.

Tickets for the ACM Awards, which will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, are now available. The ACMs air live Sunday, April 7th, at 8:00 p.m. ET (delayed PT) on CBS.