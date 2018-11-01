Garth Brooks, Midland to Perform at 2018 CMA Awards

The CMA Awards has added a new group of established superstars and relative newcomers to the list of performers on the show, with Miranda Lambert now pulling double-duty on a collaboration with Jason Aldean — presumably on their Musical Event of the Year-nominated hit, “Drowns the Whiskey.” Lambert will also take the stage with her Pistol Annies partners Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley, in a rare TV appearance for the trio.

Reigning Entertainer of the Year Garth Brooks, who has won in that category a record six times since 1991, will also perform, as will Male Vocalist and New Artist of the Year nominee Luke Combs, first-time nominees Midland, and Brett Young — a previous two-time nominee also vying in the hotly contested New Artist category, which also includes Lauren Alaina and Chris Janson.

Also set to perform are the previously announced Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley with Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line with Bebe Rexha, Kacey Musgraves, Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood, who co-hosts for the 11th consecutive year with Brad Paisley. More performers and presenters will be announced in the days ahead.

Chris Stapleton leads the slate of this year’s nominees with five mentions in the categories of Entertainer, Album, Male Vocalist, Single and Song of the Year. Producer Dann Huff, on the strength of projects for Keith Urban, Midland and Thomas Rhett, follows with four nods.

The 52nd Annual CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, Wednesday, November 14th at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.