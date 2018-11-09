2018 CMA Awards: Chris Stapleton to Sing With Mavis Staples, Maren Morris

Reigning CMA Male Vocalist Chris Stapleton, who garnered more nominations than any other artist this year, will take the stage for a special performance with soul and gospel legend Mavis Staples and Female Vocalist of the Year nominee Maren Morris, as the latest round of performers is revealed for Wednesday’s 52nd annual CMA Awards.

Also set to perform are New Artist nominee Lauren Alaina, CMA Awards co-host Brad Paisley and one of the newest members of the Country Music Hall of Fame, Ricky Skaggs receiving the honor this year along with posthumous inductees Dottie West and Johnny Gimble.

The live telecast, originating from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, will also include special appearances by performers Lindsay Ell, Vince Gill, Sierra Hull, Chris Janson, Ashley McBryde, David Lee Murphy, Jon Pardi, Carson Peters, Marty Stuart and Cole Swindell. Awards presenters are expected to be revealed in the next few days.

Mavis Staples, who has earned Grammy awards in the Americana and American Roots Performance categories, was nominated for 1994 CMA Album of the Year with her family act, the Staple Singers, for their participation in the cross-genre LP, Rhythm, Country and Blues.

Previously announced performers include Jason Aldean with Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley with Brothers Osborne, Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line with Bebe Rexha, Midland, Kacey Musgraves, Old Dominion, Pistol Annies, Thomas Rhett, Underwood, Keith Urban and Brett Young.

The 52nd CMA Awards, co-hosted for the 11th time by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood, air live from Nashville on Wednesday, November 14th at 8:00 p.m. ET.