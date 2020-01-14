 Tanya Tucker and Friends at the Ryman Auditorium Photos - Rolling Stone
Subscribe
Tanya Tucker & Friends at the Ryman Auditorium

Tanya Tucker

Tanya Tucker performs at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.

Derrek Kupish / dkupish productions*

Tanya Tucker delivered a mesmerizing concert at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium that showcased her indelible hits like “Delta Dawn” and “Two Sparrows in a Hurricane” and the new material on her album While I’m Livin’. She’ll headline the CMT Next Women of Country Tour, kicking off February 5th in Vienna, Virginia.

