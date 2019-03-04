Kacey Musgraves’ Ryman Auditorium Residency

The Grammy winner created a dramatic silhouette as she emerged onstage.
In the Spotlight
Kacey Musgraves performed four sold-out shows at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.
A Winning Band
Musgraves’ big band helped faithfully re-create the songs off ‘Golden Hour,’ which formed the basis of the set.
Fashion Plate
The always fashionable Musgraves called to mind the look of Lynn Anderson with her long tresses on Saturday night.
Wonder Woman
“I wish you guys could come to every show. Or cheers me out of bed every day like, ‘You got this,'” Musgraves told the receptive crowd.
Rainbow of Light
Musgraves’ new single is the empowering ballad “Rainbow,” which she performed on Saturday night.
Musgraves Magic
Since her debut in 2013, Musgraves has evolved into a poised and relaxed performer, as comfortable telling jokes about having a wedgie as she is strutting around the stage like a superstar in the making.
Oh, What a World
The Texas native has dubbed her tour the Oh, What a World: Tour, after a song on ‘Golden Hour.’
Chill Vibes
“You’re lookin pretty fuckin’ fine out here,” Musgraves said early in the evening. “Are you in a chill mode or do you wanna turn up a little bit?”
“Merry Go Round”
Musgraves accompanied herself on guitar for a rendition of her breakout song “Merry Go Round.”