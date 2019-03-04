Rolling Stone
Back to Post

Thumbnails

1 of - Show All Thumbnails
The Grammy winner created a dramatic silhouette as she emerged onstage.
Kacey Musgraves performed four sold-out shows at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.
Musgraves’ big band helped faithfully re-create the songs off ‘Golden Hour,’ which formed the basis of the set.
The always fashionable Musgraves called to mind the look of Lynn Anderson with her long tresses on Saturday night.
“I wish you guys could come to every show. Or cheers me out of bed every day like, ‘You got this,'” Musgraves told the receptive crowd.
Musgraves’ new single is the empowering ballad “Rainbow,” which she performed on Saturday night.
Since her debut in 2013, Musgraves has evolved into a poised and relaxed performer, as comfortable telling jokes about having a wedgie as she is strutting around the stage like a superstar in the making.
The Texas native has dubbed her tour the Oh, What a World: Tour, after a song on ‘Golden Hour.’
“You’re lookin pretty fuckin’ fine out here,” Musgraves said early in the evening. “Are you in a chill mode or do you wanna turn up a little bit?”
Musgraves accompanied herself on guitar for a rendition of her breakout song “Merry Go Round.”
Close thumbnails

Kacey Musgraves’ Ryman Auditorium Residency

Strike a Pose

The Grammy winner created a dramatic silhouette as she emerged onstage.

Jordan O'Donnell

In the Spotlight

Kacey Musgraves performed four sold-out shows at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

Jordan O'Donnell

A Winning Band

Musgraves’ big band helped faithfully re-create the songs off ‘Golden Hour,’ which formed the basis of the set.

Jordan O'Donnell

Fashion Plate

The always fashionable Musgraves called to mind the look of Lynn Anderson with her long tresses on Saturday night.

Jordan O'Donnell

Wonder Woman

“I wish you guys could come to every show. Or cheers me out of bed every day like, ‘You got this,'” Musgraves told the receptive crowd.

Jordan O'Donnell

Rainbow of Light

Musgraves’ new single is the empowering ballad “Rainbow,” which she performed on Saturday night.

Jordan O'Donnell

Musgraves Magic

Since her debut in 2013, Musgraves has evolved into a poised and relaxed performer, as comfortable telling jokes about having a wedgie as she is strutting around the stage like a superstar in the making.

Jordan O'Donnell

Oh, What a World

The Texas native has dubbed her tour the Oh, What a World: Tour, after a song on ‘Golden Hour.’

Jordan O'Donnell

Chill Vibes

“You’re lookin pretty fuckin’ fine out here,” Musgraves said early in the evening. “Are you in a chill mode or do you wanna turn up a little bit?”

Jordan O'Donnell

“Merry Go Round”

Musgraves accompanied herself on guitar for a rendition of her breakout song “Merry Go Round.”

Jordan O'Donnell

ad