Kacey Musgraves’ Country Music Hall of Fame Exhibit: 10 Coolest Items
2019 Met Ball Barbie Look
The 2019 Met Ball’s theme of “Camp” was tailor-made for Musgraves, who went full Barbie for the occasion. Her outrageous look consisted of a pink Moschino gown and blonde wig, plus a pink hair dryer accessory just in case.
Jordan O'Donnell
‘Golden Hour’ Fan
Musgraves’ Grammy-winning ‘Golden Hour’ has a striking cover image that contrasts clear blue sky with her face, which is shrouded by an ornate paper fan. In person, the craftsmanship of the fan is even more clear — decorated in gold filigree, just as wondrous as the music on the album.
Jordan O'Donnell
Lisa Frank Diary
If the bright colors and psychedelia-tinged lyrics of Kacey Musgraves’ albums have a touch of Lisa Frank-style whimsy, that’s not strange at all. Musgraves was an O.G. Frank fan, as evidenced by the inclusion of this colorful Lisa Frank diary featuring two penguins in an embrace in Musgraves’ new All of the Colors exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Jordan O'Donnell
Childhood Stagewear
Musgraves’ career didn’t begin with ‘Same Trailer, Different Park,’ of course. When she was a kid, she made the rounds in her home state of Texas, recording promotional tapes and even showing off her Lone Star pride in this sparkly vest.
Jordan O'Donnell
Orange Versace Suit
In recent years, Musgraves’ fashion has become celebrated along with her remarkable musical output. In November 2018, she commanded the CMA Awards in this powerful, custom orange suit made by Versace.
Jordan O'Donnell
Disciplinary Forms
It appears that Musgraves has always tried to follow her arrow wherever it pointed. The new Hall of Fame exhibit includes a pair of disciplinary notices from her grade school days, one for excessive talking and the other for wandering the hall without permission.
Jordan O'Donnell
John Prine Letter
After winning the Best Country Song Grammy for “Merry Go ‘Round,” Musgraves wrote a letter about how she’d been inspired by the simple, powerful approach of John Prine. The two have still yet to collaborate, but we can all hope, right?
Jordan O'Donnell
Karen Musgraves’ Sculptures
Art runs in Musgraves’ family. Included in the exhibit are two sculptures designed by her mother Karen, made of mixed media.
Jordan O'Donnell
‘Slow Burn’ Manuscript
Musgraves’ ‘Golden Hour’ opens with “Slow Burn,” a lovely meditation on doing things at one’s own speed. The manuscript item in the exhibit features the central lyrics doodled on poster board, filled out with taped-on paper scraps featuring the verses.
Jordan O'Donnell
Kacey’s 2019 Grammy Dress
When Musgraves appeared at the 2019 Grammy Awards, she debuted one of her boldest looks yet in this flowing, red Valentino dress. Later that night, she won the Album of the Year prize for ‘Golden Hour.’