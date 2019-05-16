Rolling Stone
Bishop Gunn, photographed in Natchez, Mississippi.
Bishop Gunn drummer Burne Sharp looks over the set list.
Bishop Gunn’s Travis McCready and the namesake dish of their annual Crawfish Boil.
Travis McCready finalizes his wardrobe to take the stage.
Tyler Childers, who will release his new album ‘Country Squire’ in August, performs at the Crawfish Boiil.
Kentucky hard-rock band Black Stone Cherry made the trip down to Natchez.
Black Stone Cherry drummer John Fred Young motions to the crowd.
Bishop Gunn performed tracks off their album ‘Natchez,’ like “Shine” and “Southern Discomfort.”
Bishop Gunn drummer Burne Sharp makes the two-block walk from their accommodations to the stage.
Bishop Gunn’s Travis McCready
Memphis soul band Southern Avenue was on the multi-act bill.
Mississippi band Magnolia Bayou warm up the crowd.
Tyler Childers braved the rain in a satin jacket and overalls.
Bishop Gunn onstage.
Bishop Gunn pose in front of the hometown crowd.
Bishop Gunn’s Mississippi Homecoming: Tyler Childers, Black Stone Cherry Photos

