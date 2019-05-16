Rolling Stone Facebook

Bishop Gunn's Mississippi Homecoming: Tyler Childers, Black Stone Cherry Photos House Band Bishop Gunn, photographed in Natchez, Mississippi. JB Lawrence Plan of Attack Bishop Gunn drummer Burne Sharp looks over the set list. JB Lawrence Suck the Head Bishop Gunn's Travis McCready and the namesake dish of their annual Crawfish Boil. JB Lawrence Stage Ready Travis McCready finalizes his wardrobe to take the stage. JB Lawrence Country Squire Tyler Childers, who will release his new album 'Country Squire' in August, performs at the Crawfish Boiil. Sandra Sorensen Cherry Bombs Kentucky hard-rock band Black Stone Cherry made the trip down to Natchez. Sandra Sorensen Keeping Time Black Stone Cherry drummer John Fred Young motions to the crowd. Sandra Sorensen In the Lights Bishop Gunn performed tracks off their album 'Natchez,' like "Shine" and "Southern Discomfort." JB Lawrence Horns Up Bishop Gunn drummer Burne Sharp makes the two-block walk from their accommodations to the stage. JB Lawrence Travis McCready Bishop Gunn's Travis McCready JB Lawrence Southern Avenue Memphis soul band Southern Avenue was on the multi-act bill. JB Lawrence Magnolia Bayou Mississippi band Magnolia Bayou warm up the crowd. JB Lawrence Tyler Childers Tyler Childers braved the rain in a satin jacket and overalls. Sandra Sorensen Rock Posture Bishop Gunn onstage. JB Lawrence Final Bow Bishop Gunn pose in front of the hometown crowd. Talita Jenman

