2019 Outlaw Country Cruise: Photos From Fourth Annual Voyage

Thumbnails
The fourth annual Outlaw Country Cruise set sail from Tampa, Florida, to the Bahamas with a bon voyage toast.
Will Byington
Shooter Jennings took to the beach at Great Stirrup Cay.
WIll Byington
Margo Price performed at various stages on the 2019 Outlaw Country Cruise, including this nighttime set on the pool deck.
Jimmie Dale Gilmore, who played Smokey in ‘The Big Lebowski,’ was the guest of honor at a Lebowski-themed bowling party.
Steve Earle entertained cruisers with a set on the pool-deck main stage.
Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley led the guitar attack of the Drive-By Truckers.
Dan Baird goofs around with guitarist Warner Hodges and Mojo Nixon during Nixon’s Rolling Stones tribute.
Elizabeth Cook hosted a candid Q&A with Margo Price, taped to air on SiriusXM’s Outlaw Country channel.
‘Cocaine & Rhinestones’ creator Tyler Mahan Coe deejayed an after-hours set in the ship’s casino.
Legendary Louisiana fiddle player Doug Kershaw was a surprise guest of many artists, including the magnetic Jesse Dayton.
Jim Lauderdale not only performed on the Outlaw Country Cruise, but also led guests in daily sessions of tai chi.
Rhett Miller and the Old 97’s delivered their brand of Texas cowpunk.
Nikki Lane performed sets on both the pool deck and in the intimate Bliss nightclub.
Margo Price is flanked by Country Music Hall of Famer Bobby Bare and his songwriter son Bobby Bare Jr.
Mojo Nixon and his manager Bullethead made a splash in their jackets-and-shorts ensemble.