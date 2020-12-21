 Best Country and Americana Songs of 2020 - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Meet the People Getting Off on Covid-19 Nasal Swabs
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music Lists

Year in Review: The 20 Best Country and Americana Songs of 2020

From Mickey Guyton and Hailey Whitters to John Prine and Tyler Childers

By
Jonathan Bernstein
&
Jon Dolan
&
Jon Freeman
&
Joseph Hudak

Photographs used in illustration by Harper Smith; David McClister; Phylicia J.L. Munn; Danny Clinch

For many of us, 2020 was a year of soul-searching and contemplation, of confronting sins and flaws, and of expressing gratitude for what we have. Songwriters in the country and Americana sphere tapped into all of that in their work, delivering songs that both reflected and inspired. Artists like Mickey Guyton, Tré Burt, and Jimmie Allen probed racial inequality or police violence; Hailey Whitters and John Prine petitioned us to savor every moment; and Swamp Dogg asked for one more trip around the sun. Other songs, like Margo Price’s “I’d Die for You,” were notable for the emotion with which they were performed. These are the 20 best of the year.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1347: Miley Cyrus’ Rock & Roll Heart
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.