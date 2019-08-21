Live at the Ryman: 10 Best Concert Albums Recorded at Historic Venue

As unlikely as it sounds, the British synth-pop duo Erasure demonstrated the transformative power of the Ryman on their DVD and album On the Road to Nashville, the culmination of a 2007 acoustic tour. Gone are the synthesizers and pulsing drum machines that have powered most of their work, replaced by a band of musicians ready to dish out some country licks. Part of the fun is in the surprise: the dance jam “Blue Savannah” gets recast as bluegrass hoedown, the stately “Oh L’amour” gets a weeping pedal steel part, and “Victim of Love” is turned into a swinging rockabilly number, with the audience’s cheers momentarily delayed as they try to figure out which of their favorite songs they’re hearing. J.F.