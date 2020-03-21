Kenny Rogers: 10 Essential Songs

Rogers and the First Edition’s country affinities came through loud and clear with this Mel Tillis tune, released in 1969 in the midst of the Vietnam War. The gut-churning narrative (actually derived from a Korean War-era story) centers on a soldier who loses his legs in battle and returns home to find that his wife would prefer to spend time with other men, adding a layer of psychological pain to his physical wounds. For as upbeat — almost jaunty — an arrangement as it is, Rogers imbues “Ruby” with an unmistakable ache as he pleads for his love to stay and keep him company. When she refuses and slams the door, the darkness bubbles up inside him: “If I could move I’d get my gun and put her in the ground,” he sings. Absolutely chilling. J.F.