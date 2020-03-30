Joe Diffie: 10 Essential Songs

This may be Diffie’s finest moment. Listen to him wring every last bit of emotion out of the poetic lyrics of the song, about a guy hitting rock bottom and commiserating over it all at the bar with an old man he finds to be a “kindred fool.” Just when they’re about to completely drown in their sorrows, the elder lifts his glass and gives a toast to all those who never had it as good as some do now. His words speak of compassion for the homeless and mentally ill. There’s a remembrance of soldiers who died in pointless wars, and a final toast to “those who wait forever for ships that don’t come in.” Written by Paul Nelson, Julian Williams, and Dave Gibson, “Ships That Don’t Come In” deserves to be in the same conversation as Garth Brooks’ “The Dance” and Vince Gill’s “Go Rest High on That Mountain” as the best of Nineties story songs. H.K.