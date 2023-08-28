×
The Most Conservative Country Music Songs of All Time

From Merle Haggard's "Okie From Muskogee" to Jason Aldean's "Try That in a Small Town" — with a ton of Hank Williams Jr. in between — here are the most right-wing country songs ever recorded
conservative country songs
Jason Aldean, Hank Williams Jr., and Toby Keith all released songs that echo conservative talking points and ideologies. Monica Murray/Variety/Getty Images; Tom Hill/Getty Images; M. Caulfield/WireImage

Even across the whole history of the genre, unabashedly conservative country songs are harder to find than non-fans might think. Nashville’s prevailing ethos has always been far more focused on entertainment than on stirring up trouble on sensitive issues, even from a side many core listeners might find sympathetic. But at least since our culture war found its current form during the Vietnam years, twang-infused songs that take up right-wing arguments keep popping up — most recently in the form of Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” and Oliver Anthony’s “Rich Men North of Richmond.” (The latter song is a complicated case, since its own creator doesn’t see it as conservative  — but many of its most vocal initial fans did.) In the wake of those two songs topping the charts, here’s our look at the most conservative country tunes of all time. (And yes, there are also plenty of progressive-leaning country songs, too, from Maren Morris’ “Better Than We Found It” and Kacey Musgraves’ “Follow Your Arrow” to almost anything by Jason Isbell.)


To hear our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast version of this list, go here to the podcast provider of your choice, listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or just press play above.

