CMA Fest 2019: 25 Must-See Free Shows
From Dierks Bentley and Ashley McBryde to Morgan Wallen and Carly Pearce, the best no-purchase-required concerts
Tens of thousands of fans descend upon Nashville this week for the 2019 edition of CMA Fest, with many of them making the pilgrimage over the pedestrian bridge on the Cumberland River to Nissan Stadium for the nightly concerts. Those cost money and require a ticket, but much of the festival is free. Here’s 25 freebies that we think you just can’t miss.