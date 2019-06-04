CMA Fest 2019: 25 Must-See Free Shows

With an album as good as Girl Going Nowhere, Ashley McBryde should be playing the Nissan Stadium stage, which, if all is right with the world, is where we will see her some day. But on Saturday at the Riverfront, she’s sure to come armed with plenty of whiskey-fueled fire and lyrical grit for her performance — and hopefully a preview of the new music she’s been working on in the studio. Saturday, Riverfront Stage, 12:15 p.m.