CMA Fest 2019: 20 Best Artists and Shows We Saw
From emergent superstar Luke Combs to rising talent like Kassi Ashton, the highlights of Nashville’s annual country music festival
Despite a weather system that delayed sets, evacuated stages and, in some cases, canceled shows altogether, the 2019 CMA Fest in Nashville featured some of the most memorable performances and artists in years. Women reigned on stages of all sizes (including the massive Nissan Stadium, where names like Brandi Carlile and Tenille Townes appeared on the bill next to the genre’s male stars) and artists of color (like Jimmie Allen and the irrepressible Lil Nas X) cultivated both buzz and energetic crowds. Then there was Luke Combs, the everyman singer who never met a cold beer he didn’t sing about and who emerged as the genre’s next superstar. From Carlile to Combs, here’s the 20 best artists we saw.