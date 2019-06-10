CMA Fest 2019: 20 Best Artists and Shows We Saw

So what if Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman forgot to warn everyone at their Women of Nashville brunch, which they hosted with Kelsea Ballerini, that their new Day Drinking canned wines actually contained two full glasses? It would be hard to blame anyone for needing a hefty drink before the CMA festivities began, even at noon, but Tuesday’s event was about celebrating the women that keep Nashville’s musical community thriving, even if they aren’t always recognized on the radio. “I’m here to raise up the army of girls that I know are making compelling music and to fight the fight together,” Fairchild told the crowd at the Thompson Hotel before launching into an acoustic version of “Girl Crush” with Ballerini joining in. The latter helped push that fight further his week, as her single “Miss Me More” has now hit Number One. M.M.