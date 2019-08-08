12 Classic Country Albums Turning 30 in 2019

As the 1980s ended, the smart money in the Next Country Superstar sweepstakes was on Clint Black. A vocalist in the Lefty-to-Merle tradition, but with prettier tone and bigger pipes, Black had the superior vocal chops, wrote the smarter songs (usually with guitarist Hayden Nicholas), and was blessed with a Gary Cooper grin to boot. As things played out, it was mostly downhill for Black afterward, artistically anyway, but Killin’ Time remains a perfect debut: five indelible hits, four of them chart-toppers, including the dazed-and-confused “Nobody’s Home,” the suicide-in-slow-motion title track, and the existentially bored “Nothing’s News” (“I wonder how I came to be the know-it-all I am?”).

Best of all was “Better Man.” Its Springsteen bounce and Hornsby keys dragged late-Eighties rock out to the country, and its generous, self-aware message remains all too rare regardless of format: Black’s in the dumps because his woman’s dumped him — yet is still able to appreciate that he’s become a better person for “knowing you this way.”