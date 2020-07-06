Charlie Daniels: 10 Definitive Songs

Daniels drew on the geography of his Southern upbringing to supply the vivid imagery for the chilling narrative “The Legend of Wooley Swamp,” the opening track of the CDB’s 1980 album Full Moon. “I come from the coast of North Carolina, and we’re loaded down with swamps,” he told Rolling Stone in 2015. “I’m familiar with them and spent quite a bit of time in them — hunting and logging and that sort of stuff — and especially at night, they take on a whole other look.” Mixing brawny-yet-intricate guitar riffs with funky stabs of clavinet, it follows in the sing-speak tradition of “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” to spin a haunting story about a greedy old man and three murderous brothers who come to take his money. But of course when Daniels stops singing to put his serious narrator hat on, you know some dark shit is going down — not a one of the siblings makes it back out of that swamp. J.F.