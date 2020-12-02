10 Best Country Collaborations of 2020

Americana royalty, of-the-moment pop stars, and a songwriting legend all joined up with Nashville artists this year to create some captivating collaborations. But they weren’t all crossover unions, as country singers paired up with one another too. Together, they sang about trucks, cheating exes, and even political discourse. From the all-star trio of Charley Pride, Darius Rucker, and Jimmie Allen, to the glamorous and glorious meeting of Shania Twain and Orville Peck, these are the best musical partnerships of 2020.