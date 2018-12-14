40 Best Country and Americana Albums of 2018

There’s nothing more human than a story of redemption — particularly one that shows there’s an attainable path out of the ashes. Which is where Ruston Kelly was when he began Dying Star: on the trails of an overdose and on the verge of finding love and the will to stick around for the future. “I took too many pills again,” he sings on “Faceplant,” “blacked out for a week, didn’t eat, didn’t sleep, came to, did it all again.” It doesn’t get more frank than that, but Kelly’s equally able to use metaphor to his advantage, spiraling off the concept of a dying star as it grabs his last fits of glory before it disappears forever. Luckily, Kelly’s not going anywhere. Through delicate, dreamy steel guitar (courtesy of Kelly’s dad “TK” Kelly) and an ethereal but rugged voice, the songwriter takes us on a journey from darkness (“Blackout”) to the beauty in the ends of things (the title track). Dying Star keeps flickering, even after the last song has been sung. M.M.