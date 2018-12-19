25 Best Country and Americana Songs of 2018
Tracks by Kenny Chesney, John Prine and Courtney Marie Andrews highlight the year in country songs
Country music addressed a number of tough topics this year: addiction, failed marriages, the passage of time and disillusionment in our leaders, among them. And while those songs excelled because of their sharp lyricism, thoughtful arrangements and stellar production, or a combination of all three, at their core they reminded us that we’re all in this together. Here’s 25 tracks that gave us reason to reflect, reconsider and celebrate existence in 2018.