2021 ACM Awards: 10 Best, Worst, and Most WTF Moments

Since last year’s delayed but well-executed awards, the ACMs have been in the zone. The 2021 show was a celebration of the (slow) return of live music and country music’s (equally slow but apparent) efforts to add diversity to its ranks. Hosted by Mickey Guyton and Keith Urban, who exuded a playful chemistry, the broadcast hit nearly all the right notes. But there were some decisions and snafus that made our brains hurt. Here’s the good, the bad, and the what-on-earth.