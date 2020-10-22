2020 CMT Music Awards: 7 Best, Worst and WTF Moments

Like last month’s ACM Awards and the upcoming CMAs, the 2020 CMT Music Awards were forced to pivot and reimagine this year’s show. That mainly meant pretaped performances from stars like Luke Combs and Maren Morris and at-home acceptance speeches from Carrie Underwood and Blake Shelton. Overall, the producers pulled it off smoothly. While the broadcast may have lacked the spontaneity and anything-can-happen vibe that makes the CMT Awards the Golden Globes of country-music awards shows, it delivered some memorable moments — and a few that still have us scratching our heads.