 2020 CMA Awards: Best, Worst and WTF Moments - Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Jon Bon Jovi, Gwen Stefani Set for Joe Walsh's Virtual VetsAid Charity Concert
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music Lists

2020 CMA Awards: Best, Worst and Most WTF Moments

Eric Church’s overdue win, Maren Morris’ triumphant speech, and the toll of Covid

By
Jonathan Bernstein
&
Jon Freeman
&
Joseph Hudak
&
Claire Shaffer
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Eric Church accepts an award onstage during the The 54th Annual CMA Awards at Nashville’s Music City Center on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA)

Eric Church won his first Entertainer of the Year trophy at the 54th CMA Awards in Nashville.

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA

A seemingly endless country-music awards season (three different shows aired within two months time) came to an end Wednesday night with the 54th CMA Awards. Perhaps because of the glut of shows in such quick succession, the CMAs had an anticlimactic vibe, as if Nashville was just happy to cross the finish line. Still, the evening had its moments: from elated, inspiring victory speeches to moving, poignant performances. Here’s what we witnessed.

In This Article: CMA Awards, Eric Church, Maren Morris, Nashville, Reba McEntire

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1345: Joe Biden
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.