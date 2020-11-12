2020 CMA Awards: Best, Worst and Most WTF Moments
Eric Church’s overdue win, Maren Morris’ triumphant speech, and the toll of Covid
A seemingly endless country-music awards season (three different shows aired within two months time) came to an end Wednesday night with the 54th CMA Awards. Perhaps because of the glut of shows in such quick succession, the CMAs had an anticlimactic vibe, as if Nashville was just happy to cross the finish line. Still, the evening had its moments: from elated, inspiring victory speeches to moving, poignant performances. Here’s what we witnessed.