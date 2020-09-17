 2020 ACM Awards: Best, Worst, WTF Moments - Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Toronto 2020: Nomads, Lovers and the Art of the Remote Film Festival
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music Lists

2020 ACM Awards: 10 Best, Worst and WTF Moments

An Entertainer of the Year winner with an asterisk, the prodigal return of Taylor Swift, and masks, masks, everywhere a mask

By
Jon Freeman
&
Joseph Hudak
&
Claire Shaffer
2020 acm 55th academy of country music awards

Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, and Taylor Swift made for a very 2020 night at the 55th ACM Awards.

Brent Harrington/CBS; Jason Davis/Getty Images; TASRIGHTSMANAGEMENT2020/Getty Images

They were six months late and far away from their traditional host city of Las Vegas, but the 55th ACM Awards finally did their thing on Wednesday night in Nashville. Big names like Taylor Swift and Carrie Underwood all performed, masks and PPE were as present as guitars, and winners received their trophies in one of the most unconventional — but tasteful — shows in recent memory. Here’s the 10 best, worst and WTF moments.

In This Article: Academy of Country Music Awards, Taylor Swift

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1343: Beatles Breakup 50th Anniversary
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.