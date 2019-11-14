2019 CMA Awards: 12 Best, Worst & WTF Moments

Maren Morris had a lot to celebrate last night: a wildly successful tour, a new album with the Highwomen, an emotive performance of her single “Girl,” and the honor of being the most nominated artist at the CMAs. But when she got her moment on stage to accept Album of the Year, she decided to use her time to pay tribute to Busbee, her longtime collaborator and friend with whom she co-produced Girl and who died in September. “I would be really remiss if I didn’t mention a huge facet of why this album sounds the way it does and we miss him so dearly,” Morris said. She went on to thank his wife Jess and their daughters, making sure that, even in Busbee’s absence, their names still rang out from the stage. M.M.