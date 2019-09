You never know what you might see at a Sarah Potenza show — outrageous capes, breakaway pants, and blingy crowns have all turned up at one time or another. And that’s just the entertainer’s stagewear. But it never takes away from the music, which commands the spotlight thanks to Potenza’s massive voice and the palpable chemistry between her and her guitar hero husband Ian Crossman. When she humbly thanks him for being in her shadow in the achingly vulnerable ballad “Earthqauke,” your knees will buckle. Friday, September 13th, 10:30 p.m. @ Analog at the Hutton; Sunday School Brunch, Sunday, September 15th, 1:00 p.m. @ Analog at the Hutton