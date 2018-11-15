2018 CMA Awards: 14 Best, Worst and WTF Moments

While the transition between Garth Brooks’ opening tribute to the victims of the Borderline shooting and Luke Bryan’s subsequent performance was a bit jarring, Bryan did his best to put together an ensemble for “What Makes You Country” that reflected a sense of community. “Alright CMAs, let’s do what we do, and let’s be proud of what makes us country tonight,” he said, standing alone onstage with a Telecaster. Bryan and his band performed a straightforward take on the first half of the song by themselves before Luke Combs joined them, kicking off a long string of cameos. (Notably, when Combs performed the song’s second chorus, he changed the word “gun” to “boys” in the line “so I can grab my gun and get my outside on.”) Cole Swindell, Jon Pardi and Chris Janson joined in, too, but the biggest thrills of the performance came when Lindsay Ell, rocking a rainbow-painted electric guitar, ripped a fiery solo and Ashley McBryde, who deserved nominations for her fantastic album Girl Going Nowhere, showed off her pipes. B.M.