10 New Country Artists You Need to Know: September 2018

Sounds Like: A catechism in song of everyday hurt and hope

For Fans of: Rufus Wainwright, Jonathan Tyler, Black Crowes

Why You Should Pay Attention: Nashville singer-songwriter Kirby Brown feels at home in big cities like New York and Dallas, but his roots lie on a dairy farm in rural Arkansas. First playing music in a praise-and-worship group at his family’s church, Brown was weaned on secular film and literature by his father but pursued his own music after the death of two close friends — including his “first love” — at the age of 19. Touring with Jonathan Tyler for a spell and recording his first LP, Child of Calamity, with the Texas Gentlemen’s Beau Bedford in 2011, Brown’s path then took him to New York and eventually Music City. His second album, Uncommon Prayer, a thoughtful, clever collection that rocks and swoons in equal measure, came out September 7th. Largely recorded at Muscle Shoals’ Fame Studios, it includes a guest vocal from Leon Bridges on stained-glass soul number “Sweet Shame.”

He Says: “[My family] were porch pickers. People would sit around playing old gospel songs and old country songs on the weekend. We didn’t tell anybody about it because it might be thought of as sinful to be playing secular music,” says Brown. “I think the act of prayer or meditation or however you center yourself in this life, it’s a way of trying to alchemize some pain, or a desire or lack or need. Growing up with religious language, that meant one thing to me, but now I think it’s all prayer, everything you do is desire. All you can do is give something away and hope that something comes back to you.”

Hear for Yourself: “Joni” encapsulates Brown’s irreverent wordplay and knack for sad story subjects paired with spritely, up-tempo melodies. J.G.