10 New Country Artists You Need to Know: November 2018

Sounds Like: Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton stuck in an escape room with Jeff Buckley

For Fans of: Dierks Bentley, Keith Urban, John Mayer

Why You Should Pay Attention: Having one of your idols record your song before you even hae a publishing deal sounds like a fairy tale, but that’s exactly what happened to newcomer Nick Wayne. Keith Urban heard “How Do I Get Close” right after Wayne wrote it in 2015, and he cut it immediately. Then, luck struck again when Tim McGraw and Faith Hill recorded it. Neither version made their albums, mind you, but the buzz was enough to give Wayne the lift he needed. On his just released two-song collection, Two Sides, the Nashville native shows his deep love of both soul and country music, pulling inspiration from Bill Withers and Usher to Dierks Bentley and Keith Urban.

He Says: “I feel like people come to this genre and they’re like, ‘Oh, we’ll just try and make it in country for a little bit,’ and they always talk about crossing over… into what [they] really want to do, which is become a mainstream pop artist. I’m from [Nashville], I grew up here and listened to all the songs — a lot of my friends’ parents were songwriters, and just the integrity of it all is what means the most to me. I only want to make it if it’s real and good. And I think there’s a lot of artists like that, but there are also a lot of artists that keep the world from listening to country music. It just doesn’t feel as real, and there’s a reason for that.”

Hear for Yourself: On his own version of “How Do I Get Close,” a sparse arrangement puts Wayne’s falsetto voice and soulful melody at center stage alongside bluesy guitar, a dramatic balance of light and shade. J.B.