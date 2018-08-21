10 New Country Artists You Need to Know: August 2018

Sounds Like: If the Wreckers were Michelle Branch and Shania Twain, combined into one person

For Fans of: Lindsay Ell, Bailey Bryan, Martina McBride’s “This One’s for the Girls”

Why You Should Pay Attention: “I heard music in the womb,” Emily Hackett tells Rolling Stone Country, though it wasn’t country on her radio, in utero or not. Hackett’s father was a rock critic, so growing up in Georgia it was less twang and more Beatles, Rolling Stones and Joni Mitchell, whose songs Hackett would deconstruct not for their melodies, but their lyrics. It was in high school when Hackett heard a Tim McGraw song for the first time thanks to a then-boyfriend, and everything changed. (“The lights were turned on,” she says.) Hackett moved to Nashville to attend Belmont University and has since opened for Lady Antebellum, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan and Rascal Flatts. Her forthcoming EP, By the Sun, is a smart meeting-point between early-Aughts pop, country’s current genre playfulness and the one-name women of the Nineties (Faith, Trisha, Shania), with plenty of room for both tender and tongue-in-cheek confessionals.

She Says: “I don’t have the classic story of going to Nashville, because I didn’t grow up listening to country,” Hackett says. “So it took me a while to feel like I could call country my own. But once artists like Sam Hunt started pushing the edge, and the walls started breaking down more, I felt a lot more comfortable.”

Hear for Yourself: “Gonna get skinny this year, and I swear that I’ll stop cursing,” sings Hackett on “Good Intentions,” a track inspired by a line she heard at church – Hackett keeps the gospel choir, but instead of whispering her transgressions behind closed doors, she belts them out to an infectious pop-country melody. M.M.