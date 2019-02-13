10 New Country and Americana Artists You Need to Know: Winter 2019

Sounds Like: 21st-century string music, delivered by a vocalist with the nasal affectation of Dylan

For Fans of: The Avett Brothers, Infamous Stringdusters, time signature changes

Why You Should Pay Attention: Hailing from Peoria, Illinois, the Way Down Wanderers are taking bluegrass in a wild new direction. While banjo, mandolin and fiddle are all over the group’s songs, their intricate, hypnotic rhythms call to mind “Bittersweet Symphony” more than bluegrass traditional. Already committed road warriors, the band has toured with Infamous Stringdusters and are gaining traction on the Americana Radio Chart with their new album Illusions.

They Say: “Traditional Bluegrass fans definitely don’t consider us a bluegrass band. We’re really more about the songwriting and the song itself,” says singer Austin Krause-Thompson. “When we write a tune, we let the music and the instruments move our melodic ideas and lyrics forward and lift them up. So you’ve got some pop, some Americana, some bluegrass, and even a bit of spoken word as well.”

Hear for Yourself: The propulsive “All My Words” — the high-concept video for which is premiering today on Rolling Stone — is “about the pressures to create,” Krause-Thompson says. “With the video, we wanted to use alternative forms of expressions to us, like sign language and dance specifically.” The result is mesmerizing. J.H.