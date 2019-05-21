10 Classic Country Albums Turning 40 in 2019

“Family Tradition,” the single, stands among the more consequential records in country history. Before “Family Tradition,” Jr. hadn’t cracked the Top Ten in half a decade. Afterward, he ruled the Eighties. Taking an even longer view, the song’s chip-on-its-shoulder attitude and rowdy sound predicted all manner of country futures, from “Friends in Low Places” to a decade’s worth of pissed-off small-town anthems, post 9/11.

Family Tradition, the album, couldn’t demonstrate this shift more starkly. Searching for a hit, the album covers all sorts of pop ground, including the three failed-but-fun-as-hell singles that preceded “Family Tradition”: a pub-rockin’ cover of “I Fought the Law,” a country-soul barn-burner called “Old Flames, New Fire,” and a strings-and-drama reading of the Bee Gees’ “To Love Somebody.” And how’s this for career pivot points: Side 1’s “We Can Work It Out,” in which a chamber quartet backs a Bocephus dream where “Arab and Jew, and me and you” live in peace, does unsuccessful battle with Side 2’s all too on-brand “I Got Rights,” in which Jr. buys “one of them Smith & Wesson Magnum .44s” to shoot down the guy he says murdered his wife and boy. Straight ahead: Whiskey Bent and Hell Bound, A Country Boy Can Survive and the world in which we live.