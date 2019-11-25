10 Classic Country Albums Turning 20 in 2019

Crossover hit “Single White Female” represents one part of the mainstream Nashville country story in a problematic nutshell. It’s an impossibly catchy ditty of universal domestic desire, but one with its racial and hetero biases right there in the title, sung by a woman who would come out as a lesbian 10 years later. On the other hand, at least 1999 was a year when nearly half of the year’s Number One country singles could be by women. Single White Female, the album, showcases an underrated singer who can sound husky and sweet at once, with a deceptively subtle twang and an ear for great songs. “Why Do I Still Love You,” say, is a gut-punch heartbreaker like something off a George Jones or Patty Loveless album. In “She Went Out for Cigarettes,” Wright heads to the car while her neglectful hubby watches the game. She makes a stop first at the bank, then just keeps going.