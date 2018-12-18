10 Best Country EPs of 2018

One of the standout tracks on Lukas Nelson and the Promise of the Real’s 2017 self-titled LP was “Forgot About Georgia,” a song inspired by a former lover of Nelson’s named Georgia — and a name he could never forget as he played “Georgia on My Mind” with his father, Willie Nelson, on stage night after night. In whatever minimal bits of down-time Nelson could find in between live shows and his work on A Star Is Born, he recorded a few versions of “Forgot About Georgia” with the indomitable duo Lucius. There’s also a take on David Bowie’s “Life On Mars?” along with two new tracks, the rocking “Start to Go” and the languorous and soulful “Giving You Away.” It’s the perfect appetizer for an album that Nelson has teased is on the way. M.M.