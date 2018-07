“Tell me again how you can talk to God and how he tells you what to do. . .and how you’re sure it’s not your own damn voice disguised as something absolute,” Zack Green sings, fed up with the hypocrisy of organized religion. Cut from the same cloth as folk-rock anthems from Mumford & Sons, “Nothing’s Right” builds acoustic instruments, simple harmonies and a repetitive chorus into something towering, celebrating the otherworldly power of ordinary things.