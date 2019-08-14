Sleater-Kinney’s ‘The Center Won’t Hold’ is a Vital Response to a Disconnected World

Sleater-Kinney deliver the goods almost immediately on their new LP, on a title track that begins with industrial clangs, then explodes into rock fury rivaling anything in their catalog, a barrage of Nevermind-grade guitar blasts pacing Corin Tucker’s cathartic, paint-peeling howls. She paraphrases the famous “Things fall apart, the center cannot hold” line from Yeats’ “The Second Coming.” Tucker might be describing a psyche, a relationship, or planetary climate change: Pick your nearly lost cause.

The Center Won’t Hold is S-K’s first studio set since No Cities to Love, their 2015 comeback, and their first of the MeToo era, which Tucker invokes potently on the torch-song closer, “Broken.” Producer Annie Clark of St. Vincent, who was 12 when S-K’s 1996 breakthrough, Call the Doctor, was released, makes it a summit between tag-team generations of rock heroines. Given No Cities’ lean-in to Seventies New Wave and Clark’s pivot into ’10s meta-pop onMasseducation, it’s a perfect match, made most explicit on the single “Hurry on Home.” Splashed with St. Vincent sonics, it’s a psychodrama of sexual-power dynamics. (Guitarist Carrie Brownstein’s past romantic links to both Clark and Tucker add backstory, as does a brilliantly weird Miranda July booty-call video.)