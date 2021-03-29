 Review: Serpentwithfeet's 'Deacon' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next RS Country Music Picks for Week of March 29th
Home Music Album Reviews

Serpentwithfeet’s ‘Deacon’ is All About Lush Textures and Laid-Back Domesticity.

The latest from Josiah Wise unfolds like a party record for people partying alone in their living room.

By

Staff Writer

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
serpentwithfeet deacon album review

Braylen Dion*

Josiah Wise trades in passion for commitment on Deacon, his latest full-length album as Serpentwithfeet. Since his debut Blisters EP, the choir-trained experimental artist from Baltimore has woven an extensive catalogue depicting the tenderness and lushness of queer romance, with a baroque sonic palette that would be as fitting for a bedroom as a tabernacle. Deacon works in a lighter register, with four-on-the-floor beats and pop hooks, although it’d be disingenuous to call this a party record – Deacon is less “clubby,” and more like dancing in your living room with a glass of wine after dinner.

Wise sets the scene of laid-back domesticity from the get-go: “I think my green thumb has led me to a real one/So glad the soil has yielded something more than bad luck,” he croons on “Hyacinth.” Granted, the seeds of new love and initial flirtation on the dance floor still bloom on tracks “Malik” and “Amir,” but just as absence makes the heart grow fonder, Wise approaches these ex-flames from his past with a chuckling distance. “His outfit’s kinda corny, you know that’s my type/A corny man’s a healthy man,” he advises, describing a lover who wears socks with sandals and indulges in capoeira.

Related Reviews

Waxahatchee Drops New Bruce Springsteen, Lucinda Williams, Dolly Parton Covers
Want a Spin Bike for Your Home? Our Favorite Peloton Alternative Is Just $499 Right Now

Related Reviews

Pro-Ject 6Perspex DC SuperPack
The Best Audiophile Turntables for Your Home Audio System
Xmas or Bust: The Untold Story of 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation'

Indeed, it’s the cheekiness and humor of Deacon that really shines, without sacrificing the complex theatricality that has made Serpentwithfeet such a standout project. On “Same Size Shoe,” Wise is so ecstatic that he and his boo can exchange footwear that he exclaims, “Bring me my trumpet!” That “trumpet” turns out to be a chorus of his own voice scatting: “Ba-ba-da, ba-ba-da!” And on “Wood Boy” – which is exactly what you think it’s about – his epitome of good sex is getting his world literally turned upside down. “Where’s the grocеry store? What’s my address? What’s my name again?” he swoons.

By Deacon’s end, though, Wise has put the jokes aside in favor of genuine gratitude and camaraderie. “Fellowship,” co-written with Lil Silva and Sampha, is a righteous ode to black and queer friendships, but it’s also Wise’s love letter to his own maturity, and to the stable foundation he’s built for himself. “Maybe it’s the blessing of my thirties,” he muses. “I’m spending less time worrying and more time recounting the love.” It’s a celebratory shout and a sigh of relief all at once.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1350: John David Washington
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.