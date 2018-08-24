Review: The Oh Sees’ Garage-Rock Mutation ‘Smote Reverser’

Caffeinated, ever-mutating garage-bubblegum crew Oh Sees are wobbling off the timeline that leads from “Incense and Peppermints” to “Blitzkrieg Bop.” Like last year’s Orc, their 21st album (and second with their current lineup) spills off into other parts of the Sixties and Seventies: Thin Lizzy choogle and Zep shuffle, Motörhead chug and krautrock rhythms, Silver Apples noise and prog weirdness. The run of “Enrique El Cobrador,” “C” and “Overthrown” is a lean hard-rock tornado, but the rest opens up with space ballads (“Moon Bog”), garage Floyd (“Flies Bump Against the Glass”) and a 12-minute jam in 7/8 (“Anthemic Aggressor”)