Review: The Metal-Edged Punk of Little Ugly Girls’ Self-Titled LP

In the Nineties, this Tasmanian outfit shared bills with Bikini Kill and Fugazi, scattering cassettes and one-off tracks as their live shows, led by the towering presence of yelper Linda Johnston, became renowned throughout their home country. Nearly three decades after they formed, thanks to some hard-drive wizardry and new sessions, they have a debut full-length that doubles as a reminder of how metal-edged punk could get. Johnston’s uncompromising wail is ferocious even when it’s in restrained mode; her brother Dannie’s grimy guitars, Mindy Mapp’s thudding bass, and Brent “Sloth” Punshon’s galloping drums amp up up the intensity, resulting in time-machine trips like the high-speed “Jimmeh” and the grinding “Dead C” that recall the chaotic assault of Nineties comp stalwarts like Kreviss and Karp