Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
Read Next Twitter Bans Alex Jones One Week for Policy Violation Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Album Reviews

Review: Shooter Jennings Returns to Straight-Ahead Country on ‘Shooter’

Waylon’s ambitious son sings about jamming with Guns N’ Roses and his Bonnie & Clyde-style marital bond

By

Reporter

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All

The son of Waylon is a notoriously ambitious musician: His last LP was an immersive tribute to Eighties music visionary Giorgio Moroder filled with all sorts of hidden samples and Easter eggs. But Jennings reins himself in on this eponymous album, a return to straight-ahead country that reunites him with producer Dave Cobb, who oversaw his 2005 debut. Inspired by the bravado and boogie of Hank Williams Jr., Jennings revels in the self-referential, singing about jamming with Guns N’ Roses on the rollicking “Bound ta Git Down” and cementing his Bonnie & Clyde bond with wife Misty on “I’m Wild and My Woman Is Crazy.” Shooter excels on the slower numbers: “Living in a Minor Key,” a version of which first appeared on Jennings’ 2014 George Jones tribute EP, is a forlorn weeper, and “Denim & Diamonds” is a smoky salute to aging barflies. Jennings may be most comfortable in front of a synth or computer, but on Shooter, he proves he’s never too far from his rootsy outlaw heritage.

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad