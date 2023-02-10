Paramore Are Emo Adults on ‘This Is Why’

Paramore have mastered the art of maturing gracefully. Beginning with the band’s self-titled 2013 album, they have slowly peeled themselves away from the mainstream emo/pop-punk world they once dominated (all while dealing with constant lineup shake-ups). In the process, Paramore have found themselves attached to a different kind of musical nostalgia, zeroing in on the slick sounds of Eighties rock and New Wave without so much as a hint of corny pastiche. As omnivorous fans and champions of younger artists, they always remain steeped in pop’s ever-evolving present.

Now, nearly two decades since the band released its debut album, All We Know Is Falling, the Tennessee-born group is exerting more of an indelible influence on current pop music than ever before (see the high-polished angst of Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish), even as they continue moving further and further from the emo-pop sound they helped reinvent. This Is Why is Paramore’s excellent foray into post-punk, riddled with a new set of anxieties — from witnessing global events to dealing with entering your thirties.

Lead single “This Is Why” sets a menacing, urgent tone. Not only does it connect back to the dance-y funk of 2017’s After Laughter, but it also provides a thread to lead singer Hayley Williams’ excellent 2020 solo foray, Petals for Armor, specifically that LP’s dark pop single “Simmer.” It sets a sharp tone for the album and its subject matter: paranoia and frustration about the lack of human empathy even after the unbearably awful shared traumas the world has faced in recent years. “The News” is a ruthless companion, about our fickle but often all-consuming relationship with the trauma porn on our TVs and newsfeeds: “I’m far, so far from a front line/Quite the opposite, I’m safe inside/But I worry and I give money/And I feel useless behind this computer/And that’s just barely scratched the surface of my mind.” Taylor York’s guitar is as quick and pointed as a knife as Williams wails about our normal. Trending Drake Ordered to Sit for Deposition in XXXTentacion Murder Trial ‘Stolen Youth,’ About the Sarah Lawrence Sex Cult, Is the Year’s Most Disturbing Docuseries Elon Musk Is Reportedly Firing People Over His Own Flop Tweets Who Is @Catturd2, the Sh-tposting King of MAGA Twitter?

Thoughts on aging pervade the songs. Williams, York, and drummer Zac Farro are just entering their mid-thirties but have lived multiple lifetimes in the band’s long career. In rock-star years, they’re veterans and they feel it in their bones: References to chiropractor appointments and a lack of time make their way into their songs now. Elsewhere they offer sparks of sage advice, like the karmic revelations on “You First”: “Living well is not my kind of revenge/You should take it from me/Living well is just a privilege.”

The glimmer of light within the darkness comes through in the hidden gem “Liar,” a moody and tender ballad that serves as a discreet love song, wrapped in a bit of self-loathing. “Love is not an easy thing to admit/But I am not ashamed of it/Love is not a weakening/If you feel it rushing in,” Williams sings softy. It’s proof that the teen angst that fuels pop punk and emo never really dies; it merely mutates.