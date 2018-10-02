Review: Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, ‘Distant Sky: Live in Copenhagen EP’

Nick Cave has always been a different beast on stage than in in the studio — he paces the stage lithely in his black leisure suit and locks his piercing eyes with any fan who dares look his way. He seems unpredictable and electric as he and his cadre of Bad Seeds transform their songs into something more daring or more vulnerable, depending on the track. This EP presents four tracks from an especially vibrant Copenhagen gig in support of the group’s heartbreaking 2016 albumSkeleton Tree: You can hear the energy build as “Jubilee Street” twirls into a mess of melody and noise, with Cave bashing a piano at the end, and both the discordant “From Her to Eternity” and “The Mercy Street” both show the singer’s intensity. The standout here, though, is the title track, a poignant Skeleton Tree ballad about learning to let go that showcases Danish singer Else Torp’s gorgeous and moving soprano. It stays with you.