Review: Lizzo is Her Own Hero on the Legend-Making ‘Cuz I Love You’

“Be eternal.” That’s the advice Lizzo got from one of her first
high-profile fans, Prince. And she lives up to the Purple One’s words
on her legend-making Cuz I Love You, the breakthrough album where she
finally claims her baby-I’m-a-star crown as a mega-pop queen. Melissa
Jefferson can do it all: she sings, she raps, she plays the flute, she
speaks her mind, always ready to dedicate an R.I.P to the memory of
her last fuck. Lizzo’s the perfect star for right now—but she also
aims for the timeless. Like the lady says: “Ho and flute are life.”
Born in Houston, nurtured in Minneapolis, Lizzo drops Cuz I Love You
on the edge of turning 31. (She was born just a few days after Prince
dropped “Alphabet Street,” which may help explain her superhuman
levels of Paisley Park-dom.) It’s a flawless major-label debut, after
she grabbed ears with her indie gems Lizzobangers and Big Grrrl Small
World. No filler here—just 33 minutes of twerk-core, hip-hop self-love
anthems, torchy soul ballads, plus the occasional moment where she
busts out her inner Tull to play flute hero. Lizzo’s woodwind muse,
Sasha Flute, has its own Instagram, becoming the most iconic axe to
rock the hit parade since guitars like B.B. King’s Lucille or Neil
Young’s Old Black.
Cuz I Love You is all about Lizzo’s quest to embrace her inner
strength, learning to be her own “Soulmate” (“Bad bitch in the mirror
like ‘Yeah, I’m in love’”) and flex feminist body positivity (“If you
feel like a girl, then you real like a girl”). She isn’t hung up on
her past anymore—as she declares, “Only exes that I care about are in
my fucking chromosomes.” In “Lingerie,” she makes lounging around in
her underwear sound like a revolutionary act.
Cuz I Love You follows through on the legend she’s been steadily
building over the past few years. She’s a punk rocker at heart, like
her mentors Sleater-Kinney—many Lizzo fans first heard her as the
opening act on the riot-grrrl legends’ 2015 reunion tour. If you
watched Someone Great on Netflix this weekend (like most of us), you
got blown away by the pivotal scene when Rolling Stone music critic
Gina Rodriguez has a self-care moment listening to Lizzo declare, “I
just took a DNA test/ Turns out I’m 100 per cent that bitch.”
She’s got a sly sense of music history, which is how she can reach so
far on Cuz I Love You, mixing it up with producers Ricky Reed, Oak and
X Ambassadors. The single “Juice” has the classic Eighties R&B glide
of Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. (Any basic can imitate Janet Jackson—but
it takes nerve to nail the precise vibe of Cherrelle circa High
Priority.) “Cry Baby” dips into Prince slow-love mode, though her
attitude is more like if Apollonia took over the Morris Day role in
Purple Rain. As Lizzo sneers, “A lot of girls have time for this shit.
Honestly, I don’t.”
Lizzo sure does love the hell out of a nice juicy old-school soul
weeper, the kind that Etta James, Ruth Brown or Ann Peebles liked to
rip apart with their bare hands. Lizzo can do that while
simultaneously serving a flute lewk. Case in point: the title track,
which begins with a startling soul holler, or “Jerome,” where she
tells a lovesick boy-child, “Two a.m. photos with smileys and hearts /
Ain’t the way to my juicy parts.”
“Tempo” begins with a snippet of “When Doves Cry”-style guitar, then
takes off into a club blast with a manifesto for a chorus: “Slow
songs, they for skinny hoes / Can’t move all this here to one of those
/ I’m a thick bitch, I need tempo.” Guest goddess Missy Elliott sends
it through the roof. “Heaven Help Me” is her Aretha tribute, full of
gospel piano. And just when you think the song can’t get any bigger?
Lizzo moves over and lets Sasha Flute take over.
Lizzo turned heads with the pithy question she once asked in “Truth
Hurts”: “Why are men great until they gotta be great?” But it’s not a
question she wastes much time on here. When she belts “Cuz I Love
You,” it’s obvious her “you” is the star she sees in the mirror. As
she testifies all over the album, it was difficult work for Lizzo to
learn that she’s her own hero. But it just takes listening to Cuz I
Love You to make her yours.