Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1321: November 2, 2018
Read Next Stan Lee on the X-Men and More: The Lost Interview Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Album Reviews

Review: J. Mascis is His Usual Lovably Miserable Self on ‘Ecstatic Days’

The feelings are as heavy as the guitars on the indie-rock hero’s latest

By
Kory Grow

Senior Writer

Kory Grow's Most Recent Stories

View All
J Mascis, 2018

J Mascis, 2018

Cara Totman

For more than three decades, J Mascis has created moods even more than he’s written songs. No artist to emerge from the underground in the Eighties captured melancholy quite like he did with Dinosaur Jr. — he always sounded like someone who’d just given up on everything, trying to figure out what went wrong as he croaked out his lyrics and played transcendent solos. On Ecstatic Days, his latest solo LP, he presents the Mascis vision unfiltered. He plays almost all of the instruments himself, strumming an acoustic guitar, playing his soaring electric leads and letting his drumming serve more like a motor than a backdrop to his perpetual ennui. Highlights (or maybe lowlights in his case, in only the most complimentary way) include an almost countryish song “Picking Out the Seeds,” which contains the admission, “I’m looonely,” the lightly-rocking ballad “See You at the Movies” on which he admits, “Finding you is easy/Finding me is hard,” and “Everything She Said,” an almost hopeful-sounding rumination on a broken relationship. A lot of the time, his lyrics are impressionistic, just giving a sense of the hope he’s searching for, but that’s what makes his music enthralling. You feel it more than trying to make sense of it.

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1321: November 2, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad