Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1321: November 2, 2018
Read Next Flashback: Queen Perform 'I'm in Love With My Car' in 1981 Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Album Reviews

Review: Dead Can Dance Interpret Pagan Fervor on ‘Dionysus’

The duo’s latest is a primal meditation

By
Kory Grow

Senior Writer

Kory Grow's Most Recent Stories

View All
dead can dance

Dead Can Dance's Lisa Gerrard and Brendan Perry discuss their new album, 'Dionysus,' a meditation on the Greek deity.

Jay Brooks

Six years after their brilliant reunion album, Anastasis, Dead Can Dance return with their headiest work to date: a two-act, LP-length meditation on the Greek god of pleasure. This record skews more toward Brendan Perry’s side of the duo, with Lisa Gerrard contributing only the female responses to his music, but it never feels like a Perry solo record. As with all Dead Can Dance records, it’s like an anthropological encyclopedia without any words: orchestral strings play obtuse melodies that split the difference between traditional Mediterranean and Middle Eastern music, percussion instruments stutter and shake in curious ways and both he and Gerrard tap into the most primal, Dionysian parts of their souls for stirring vocals they sing in languages they seem to have divined. Each movement offers a unique interpretation of pagan fervor, making for something akin to a modern soundtrack to ancient rites.

In This Article: Dead Can Dance

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1321: November 2, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad