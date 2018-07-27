Rolling Stone

Send Us A Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
Read Next See Kacey Musgraves' Solo Acoustic 'Love Is a Wild Thing' Send Us A Tip Subscribe
Home Music Album Reviews

Review: ‘Be Yourself,’ the Bright New EP From Taylor Bennett

Chicago rapper shares his sibling’s optimistic tone as he unfurls his needs and desires

By

Reporter

Mosi Reeves's Most Recent Stories

View All
taylor bennett be yourself

Raen Badua

“I’m an outstanding Afro-American bisexual havin’ shit,” raps Taylor Bennett on the title track of his new EP. The Chicago rapper shares a lot of the same elements as his brother, Chance the Rapper; both favor bright pop-rap with sweet, chiming pianos. But unlike the spiritually minded Chance, Taylor’s aspirations are more direct – he wants the world, and he wants it now. His tracks often feel like demands; sometimes they’re seeking universal respect, and other times, like on “Better Than You Ever Been,” they’re rooted in his longing for beautiful women to take notice of his romantic potential. Be Yourself is bookmarked by two standout moments, the title track and “Everything I Can’t Handle,” where he unfurls his needs and desires, no matter how unrealistic. “Being rich, black in America when I’m 25/’Cause if you come from where I come from that’s a feast for sore eyes/’Cause if you came from where I came you in jail or you died,” he raps on the latter

In This Article: Chance the Rapper

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad