Review: ‘Be Yourself,’ the Bright New EP From Taylor Bennett

“I’m an outstanding Afro-American bisexual havin’ shit,” raps Taylor Bennett on the title track of his new EP. The Chicago rapper shares a lot of the same elements as his brother, Chance the Rapper; both favor bright pop-rap with sweet, chiming pianos. But unlike the spiritually minded Chance, Taylor’s aspirations are more direct – he wants the world, and he wants it now. His tracks often feel like demands; sometimes they’re seeking universal respect, and other times, like on “Better Than You Ever Been,” they’re rooted in his longing for beautiful women to take notice of his romantic potential. Be Yourself is bookmarked by two standout moments, the title track and “Everything I Can’t Handle,” where he unfurls his needs and desires, no matter how unrealistic. “Being rich, black in America when I’m 25/’Cause if you come from where I come from that’s a feast for sore eyes/’Cause if you came from where I came you in jail or you died,” he raps on the latter