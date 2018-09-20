Review: Aphex Twin Mildly Updates His Classic Skitter on ‘The Collapse’ EP

Most Aphex Twin music since 2001’s Drukqs has been some amalgam of Richard D. James’ greatest tricks: the tripping-over-a-drum-machine skitter, the gorgeous piano dirges, the blissful ambience, the squelchs of acid techno gone feral. The Collapse EP starts with a spasmodic, flickering updates of classic Aphex – opener “T69 Collapse” has the wistful melodies and unpredictable chattering rhythms of 1996’s Richard D. James Album and the accelerated gravity beats of 1997’s “Bucephalus Bouncing Ball.” But the LP promptly falls down a dank, dubby hole that feels, rhythmically, like his classic drill ‘n’ bass, but texturally more like modern rumble. The rubbery art-trap of “1st 44” sounds like a Mike Will Made It beat run through a blender, “Abundance10edit[2 R8’s, FZ20m & a 909]” sounds like multiple vintage techno records playing over each other, the wubbing “MT1 t29r2” sounds like mosquitos flitting about a sewer rave and “Pthex” is acid nostalgia through a cocaine haze.