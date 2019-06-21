×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1328: Howard Stern
Read Next Marshmello, Kane Brown Collaborate on Pulsing New Song 'One Thing Right' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Album Reviews

Mark Ronson Chills Out With Some Great Guests on ‘Late Night Feelings’

The producer who helped Amy Winehouse and Bruno Mars strike retro-soul gold teams up with Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello and more

By
Will Hermes

Reporter

Will Hermes's Most Recent Stories

View All

Collier Schorr*

Mark Ronson branded himself a nostalgia alchemist with Amy Winehouse, updating mid-century R&B with a rare-groove-fanatic’s ear for detail. Where super-producers like Diplo might make serviceable magic with anyone, Ronson’s classicism generally requires the wearer to animate it. Winehouse was an ideal match. To a lesser extent, so was Bruno Mars, another classicist whose RIAA Diamond-selling Prince homage “Uptown Funk” proved how lucrative Ronson’s science could be.

Late Night Feelings is a sort of feminine inverse of Ronson’s 2015 LP, Uptown Special, the latter’s dude roster swapped for a compelling mix of women, its brittle chromed funk replaced with a plush, dubby quiet-storm vibe. It’s a better album — rangy, sexy and fairly seamless, a record to play all the way through after a night of clubbing. If there’s a problem, it’s songwriting and processed vocals that can feel anonymous; bold-faced names lost in string arrangements, pillowy reverb and period simulacra in a way the singers on Daft Punk’s like-minded Random Access Memories managed to avoid.

Related Reviews

Hear Angel Olsen Join Mark Ronson on Sultry Track 'True Blue'
See Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello Reteam For Steamy New 'Senorita' Video

“Late Night Feelings” suggests a bottle-service club jam from the moment when late-Seventies disco opulence pivoted into the Eighties freestyle R&B that birthed Madonna; Lykke Li delivers it impeccably and unobtrusively (she ups the soul factor on “2 AM,” a hazy booty-call blues). “Find U Again” sees Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker raining glitter over a crushed-out Camila Cabello, who raps about doing therapy “at least twice a week” to get over it. You wish her well, but may find it hard to recall a minute later.

The lesser-knowns shine hardest. Arkansas church belter Yebba launches “Don’t Leave Me Lonely” over a sumptuous house groove you might wish was double its 3:36 length. Diana Gordon brings the silk-sheet soul on “Why Hide” with a dubby ache recalling the XX, fitting since that group’s Romy Madley Croft co-wrote it. Best is “Truth,” delivered by the Last Artful, Dodgr (a.k.a. Portland rapper Alana Chenevert) over gnarly saw- toothed bass, with Alicia Keys “educatin’ ” and “elevatin’ ” on the hook like à la some great, lost Sly & the Family Stone single.

Honorable mention goes to up-and-coming country singer Miley Cyrus, who conjures her godmother, Dolly Parton, on “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart,” a trotting mix of “Jolene,” “I Will Always Love You” and “9 to 5,” perfectly suited for the post-“Old Town Road” urban-cowgirl gold rush. It shows how Ronson’s precision-tooled nostalgia is always somehow right on time.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1328: Howard Stern
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad