Karol G, GloRilla, And All The Songs You Need To Know

Looking for the week's best new music? Check out our Songs You Need to Know playlist
Karol G performs onstage at Calibash Latin Music Festival at Crypto.com Arena on January 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

WELCOME TO OUR weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big new singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week Karol G teams up for a sweet one with Romeo Santos, GloRilla incinerates the trolls, and the return of Shania Twain, as well as new songs from NCT 127, Geese, Ella Mai and more.

Karol G and Romeo Santos, “‘X Si Volvemos” (YouTube)

Glorilla, “Internet Trolls” (YouTube)

NCT 127, “Ay-Yo” (YouTube)

Pinkpantheresse feat. Ice Spice, “Boy’s A Liar, Pt 2” (YouTube)

Grant Knoche, “Another Reason” (YouTube)

Lil Keed, “Long Way To Go” (YouTube)

Ella Mai, “This Is” (YouTube)

Shania Twain, “Best Friend” (YouTube)

Raye, “Ice Cream Man” (YouTube)

Geese, “Cowboy Nudes” (YouTube

Ebony Riley, “Open” (YouTube)

Sunny War, “Baby Bitch” (YouTube)

Caroline Polachek, “Blood And Butter” (YouTube)

bLAck pARty – BOMB ft. Latto (YouTube)

Frank Walker ft. Ella Henderson, “I Go Dancing” (YouTube)

Tink, “Toxic” (YouTube)

Lily Kincade, “3 Months” (YouTube)

Unknown Mortal Orchestra, “Layla” (YouTube)

Peach PRC, “Perfect For You” (YouTube)

Neriah, “Falling 4 Somebody” (YouTube)

Ethan Bortnick, “Deadly Ever After” (YouTube)

Dylan Conrique, “Gatekeeper” (YouTube)De La Soul, “Eye Know” (YouTube)

