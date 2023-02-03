Karol G, GloRilla, And All The Songs You Need To Know

WELCOME TO OUR weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big new singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week Karol G teams up for a sweet one with Romeo Santos, GloRilla incinerates the trolls, and the return of Shania Twain, as well as new songs from NCT 127, Geese, Ella Mai and more.

Karol G and Romeo Santos, “‘X Si Volvemos” (YouTube)

Glorilla, “Internet Trolls” (YouTube)

NCT 127, “Ay-Yo” (YouTube)

Pinkpantheresse feat. Ice Spice, “Boy’s A Liar, Pt 2” (YouTube)

Grant Knoche, “Another Reason” (YouTube)

Lil Keed, “Long Way To Go” (YouTube)

Ella Mai, “This Is” (YouTube)

Shania Twain, “Best Friend” (YouTube)

Raye, “Ice Cream Man” (YouTube)

Geese, “Cowboy Nudes” (YouTube)

Ebony Riley, “Open” (YouTube)

Sunny War, “Baby Bitch” (YouTube)

Caroline Polachek, “Blood And Butter” (YouTube)

bLAck pARty – BOMB ft. Latto (YouTube)

Frank Walker ft. Ella Henderson, “I Go Dancing” (YouTube)

Tink, “Toxic” (YouTube)

Lily Kincade, “3 Months” (YouTube)

Unknown Mortal Orchestra, “Layla” (YouTube)

Peach PRC, “Perfect For You” (YouTube)

Neriah, “Falling 4 Somebody” (YouTube) Trending No Diluted Botox: George Santos' Former Volunteer Secretly Recorded Congressman The Stormy Daniels Case Has Left Trump With a Hilarious Dilemma ‘Cunk on Earth’: A Hilarious Mockumentary From the Creator of ‘Black Mirror’ The Neo-Nazi Hunter Next Door

Ethan Bortnick, “Deadly Ever After” (YouTube)

Dylan Conrique, “Gatekeeper” (YouTube)De La Soul, “Eye Know” (YouTube)