 Review: French Montana's 'They Got Amnesia' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next The Protest for Justice Continues in Kenosha. It Has Armed Escorts Now
Home Music Album Reviews

French Montana Embodies Rap History And Makes Some of His Own

The Bronx MC evokes his hometown’s glory days on They Got Amnesia

By

Will Dukes's Most Recent Stories

View All
french montana

Nabil*

French Montana has a knack for crafting au courant earworms that pay subtle homage to rap’s illustrious history. After cementing his rep as New York’s most in-demand mixtape maven (under the careful tutelage of ByrdGang iconoclast and self-proclaimed “wave God,” Max B), the Bronx MC topped the charts in 2012 with “Shot Caller,” which had IG models and dope boys bopping to the same madcap horns from Lords of the Underground’s grimy 1993 cut, “Funky Child.” It hit the streets like a gleeful tsunami — everyone wanted to ride the wave.

French epitomizes Kurtis Blow’s “AJ scratch” bar — from 1984, the year the Moroccan emigre was born: “Up in the Bronx where the people are fresh.” Indeed he’s part of a renaissance that has brought new light and vibrancy to rap’s birthplace — along with Cardi B and Desus & Mero, he’s helped make the Boogie Down seem like the coolest place on earth. On They Got Amnesia, French makes sure we never forget that his bona fides are bulletproof.

Related Reviews

French Montana Shares 'They Got Amnesia' Tracklist Featuring Drake, Doja Cat, Saweetie, and More
French Montana and Fivio Foreign Parachute Into a Luxury Spa Packed With Models in 'Panicking' Video

Related Reviews

25 Best 'Friends' Episodes
50 Greatest Movie Superheroes

On the legacy-minded “How You King?” he slurs, over the archetypal “Impeach the President” break, “Ten years plus, need hits? French got ’em.” You get the sense that, beyond airplay, he’s wondering how he measures up against the greats when he later asks, “Do you put Hov where you put B.I.G. and Snoop at?/Or you put him higher ’cause he made it bigger through that?” He seems to aspire to their legendary status, even if he hasn’t yet shown their level of substance and depth.

“Mopstick” makes some strides toward that with insightful observations over Boi-1da’s sparse but mellifluous bounce. “When you broke and trapping, that ain’t easy/Better have a pastor, mask up like Yeezy,” French asserts. And there’s a sobering aspect to his tone that makes it clear he’s not just the cavalier Page Six mainstay who used to carry around a pet monkey.

But then again, this is the same cat who took a Kardashian to that ghetto-fabulous getaway, City Island, which is a jersey-in-the-rafters-level flex. And “I don’t really Care” applauds that milestone (”came through with Khloe down the city island”). It’s a banger built for insouciant stunting. But the bloated “FWMGAB” —  revisit of Lord Tariq and Peter Gunz’s 1997 “Deja Vu (Uptown Baby)” — feels like the sequel no one asked for.

The emo “Losing Weight,” however, offers some much-needed introspection. Referencing Cam’Ron’s immortal “Harlem Streets,” French reminisces on the tough times before fame: “Every day we movin’ weight/Just to try to move away.” This purveyor of the wave is far from shallow.

In This Article: French Montana

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1358: Adele: ‘It Fucking Devastated Me’
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.